Auburn coach Gus Malzahn updates status of Jarrett Stidham heading into summer

Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham made a cameo appearance prior to the spring game during a quick 7-on-7 drill. That drill looked more like a showcase to prove he was close to 100 percent following offseason surgery on his non-throwing shoulder.

His rehab seems to be complete.

Speaking at a booster club event in Montgomery, Alabama, coach Gus Malzahn confirmed that his redshirt junior signal-caller will be "turned loose to do everything" this summer, according to Auburn's official site.

"You've got to have your leaders in the summer," Malzahn said. "He's one of our team leaders. For him to be able to do everything, I think is very big. The coaches can only be with them two hours a week with football-related things, and the rest of the time, it's your leaders. The fact that he has a year under his belt, he's one of our team leaders, and to be ready in the summer, I think that's going to be really big for us."

Stidham was stellar in his first year as the Tigers' starting quarterback. He threw for 3,158 yards, 18 touchdowns, six interceptions and completed 66.5 percent of his passes while leading the team to the SEC West championship and an SEC Championship Game that served as a de facto national quarterfinal. The Tigers, of course, lost to Georgia in Atlanta in December with a berth in the College Football Playoff on the line. They would then proceed to suffer a loss to UCF in the Peach Bowl a month later.

After considering a jump to the NFL, Stidham's return is significant for an Auburn team that gets receivers Ryan Davis, Darius Slayton and Nate Craig-Myers back. Add in fellow receivers Eli Stove and Will Hastings -- both of whom suffered knee injuries in spring practice -- and the passing attack on The Plains could be problematic for the SEC West.

Stidham was ranked as the top quarterback prospect in college football writer Tom Fornelli's Friday Five last month, and is ranked No. 43 in CBSSports.com NFL analyst Chris Trapasso's top 100 prospects for the 2019 NFL Draft.