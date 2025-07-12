Hugh Freeze likes being on the golf course and he's not apologizing for it.

Auburn's football coach has listened to his share of detractors this summer during the Tigers' recruiting swoon, many of which have blamed it on Freeze's time away from the gridiron. AL.com reported last month that Freeze has logged almost a dozen rounds in the USGA's Golf Handicap Information Network database this summer -- more than four other SEC coaches with public handicap records.

"You know, everybody seems to like to talk about my golf game. … I do love golf. I enjoy playing. But what people don't realize is, you know, I assure you that I never missed a camp day or a recruiting day," Freeze said on David Pollack's "See Ball Get Ball" podcast this week. "But if camp got over at three o'clock one day, and Jill [Freeze] and I go out at 4:30, we absolutely might do that. And I'm not apologizing for that part of it. But my focus is 100% on getting Auburn in that win column this fall."

Auburn's 2026 recruiting class was ranked among the elites one point, but has fallen to the bottom of the SEC over the last year.

The Tigers currently have nine commits for next year including three four-stars, a group that's collectively ranked No. 78 in the country and second to last in the Power 4 ranks, according to 247Sports.

Auburn invested expansive resources in its last two signing classes, including the eighth-best haul for the 2025 cycle. Not only did the Tigers land five-star defensive lineman Malik Autry and coveted four-star quarterback Deuce Knight, but Auburn finished with a top transfer class with several high-impact additions.

Freeze said on Pollack's podcast that the Tigers are navigating within the rules of the new house settlement and have a plan in place to be successful on the recruiting trail.

His golf infatuation has not interfered with Auburn football, he says.

"I think it's a long game play for us that I think is gonna work out in our favor, because we're doing it very transparent in the way we believe the settlement is written to operate, if that makes any sense," Freeze said.