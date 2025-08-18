Auburn has suspended freshman defensive lineman Antonio Coleman indefinitely for a violation of team rules, coach Hugh Freeze announced Monday. Freeze did not divulge details of the suspension.

Coleman is the third Tigers player to be suspended or dismissed this offseason for a violation of team rules. He follows ex-Auburn linebacker DJ Barber (dismissed in July for his arrest on a felony marijuana charge) and tight end Hollis Davidson (suspended this month also for a marijuana-related arrest). Davidson is back with the team for practice but is still not cleared to play in games.

It is not clear how large of a role Coleman could hold in 2025, but as an incoming Top247 recruit at a position that requires immense depth, he may factor into the rotation as a true freshman. Coleman joined the program as a defensive end, but the 6-foot-1, 256-pound newcomer moved to the defensive tackle spot in preseason camp.

Coleman joined Auburn at the end of a tumultuous recruiting process that garnered national attention for its numerous twists and turns. Holding offers from a handful of premier programs, the in-state prospect from Saraland (Ala.) initially committed to Alabama in September 2023. He flipped to the other side of the Iron Bowl rivalry in December 2023, though, when he first committed to Auburn. Coleman then flipped back to Alabama in March 2024 and one more time to Auburn in July 2024. He signed with the Tigers later that year.

Coleman was the No. 182 overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting class and ranked No. 19 at the defensive line position. He is a disruptive run stopper who tallied at least 13 tackles for loss in each of his last three high school seasons and topped out at 22.5 tackles for loss as a junior.