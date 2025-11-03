Auburn became the fourth job opening in the SEC following its firing of coach Hugh Freeze, who was 1-5 in league play and 15-19 overall. Auburn's early hot board features several recognizable names for a program seeking its fourth coach since winning the 2010 national championship.

While Auburn is considered a top job with resources and recruiting strengths, the Tigers land a few spots lower than SEC vacancies at LSU and Florida, comparatively.

According to SportsLine oddsmakers, there are many names to know when it comes to Auburn. Notable longshots outside of the top 10 odds include interim coach DJ Durkin (+2000), Duke's Manny Diaz (+2500), former NFL coach Jon Gruden (+3000) and Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss (+4000).

James Franklin, ex-Penn State coach (+300)

Also a popular name in the Virginia Tech search, Franklin's representation could use this Auburn vacancy as leverage to sweeten a deal. A return to the SEC could also be in the cards for Franklin given his prior success at Vanderbilt.

Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State coach (+400)

Dillingham described coaching at his alma-mater as his dream job a few years ago. Then he won the Big 12 Championship and led the Sun Devils to their first playoff appearance. He was asked last week about being a name of interest at various SEC openings and like most coaches, brushed it off.

"I'm trying to win as many games as I can here," Dillingham said. "That is my number one focus – is our players, our football team, everything about us. (It's) that simple. I am so singularly focused on us to win football games (and) to become a better football team this season."

Jon Sumrall, Tulane coach (+500)

Sumrall's name has been attached to several openings, including LSU, but he quieted those distractions last week when asked if he would toss his name in the hat for a position within the SEC. Sumrall is a Kentucky alumnus and has coached on staff with the Wildcats and Ole Miss, previously.

"If my ultimate goal is just to be a Power Four head coach, I wouldn't be at Tulane," Sumrall said on Aaron Torres' podcast. "I've had those opportunities. If my ultimate goal was just to make the biggest paycheck, I wouldn't be at Tulane. Other people have offered me more money than I make here. I love where I'm at. I love what I do.

"I love what I do with ... I told my team, 25 years from now, can I tell you I'm gonna be sitting here coaching? I don't know that, but I wouldn't be mad about it. I'm cool. Like, I wouldn't be pissed about that. It'd be cool, I love New Orleans. I love everything about my job.' I'm so freaking micro-focused on going 1-0 every week that, all that speculation, I don't pay attention to it. When people bring it up to me, I'm like, 'Get away from me. Don't even talk.' Like, I ain't got no time for it."

Jimbo Fisher, ex-Texas A&M coach (+700)

The former national champion at Florida State who pocketed the richest buyout in college football history two years ago in College Station, Fisher wants back in. His career track record of success at the highest levels speaks for itself and Fisher has experience with navigating through NIL.

Ryan Silverfield, Memphis coach (+900)

With 50 career wins in six seasons as the leader at Memphis, Silverfield is picking up steam. The Tigers are the Group of Five favorite to make the playoff as the top team in the American, and he hasn't had a losing season yet.

Glenn Schumann, Georgia defensive coordinator (+1000)

Kirby Smart's defensive guru during multiple runs in the College Football Playoff, the 35-year-old appears ready to take his first stab at a head-coaching position. An understudy of Nick Saban at Alabama, Schumann joined Georgia's staff in 2016 and stiff-armed interest from other programs since.

Alex Golesh, USF coach (+1200)

Golesh might not be the splashiest option, but his innovative offenses at Tennessee and USF scorched the opposition. He would bring a unique spin to the program. Like Silverfield, Golesh's name is trendy in the Arkansas search, as well.

Dan Mullen, UNLV coach (+1400)

Mullen's tenure at Florida went belly up because he got lazy in recruiting, so that's something to remember. Mullen brings a decade's worth of SEC head-coaching experience.

Brent Key, Georgia Tech coach (+1500)

Georgia Tech was the lone remaining unbeaten in the ACC prior to Saturday night against NC State. Now, he needs to win out to reach the playoff. This Georgia Tech alumnus has a line-of-scrimmage focus and discipline is top priority for him. Auburn could use both attributes.

Clark Lea, Vanderbilt coach (+1700)

Another hot name coaching at his alma-mater, Lea's best opportunity to jump from Nashville would be now. Would he leave Vanderbilt for a chance to lead Auburn? One thing's for certain — Lea could potentially compete for championships on the Plains, but that's not happening at his current stop.