Legendary Auburn running back Bo Jackson, who won the 1985 Heisman Trophy and was a two-sport star in the NFL and Major League Baseball, will be part of the eight-member advisory group involved in the search for the Tigers' new football coach, the university announced. Auburn fired coach Gus Malzahn on Sunday after eight seasons on The Plains.

Jackson rushed for 4,303 yards and 43 touchdowns from 1982-85 as a Tiger. He ran for 1,786 yards and 17 touchdowns en route to the Heisman Trophy during his senior season, and was a consensus All-American in 1983 and 1985. He was the first overall pick in the 1986 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Raiders, and went to the Pro Bowl in 1990. He also spent eight seasons in Major League Baseball and was named the All-Star Game MVP in 1989.

Jackson is one of three former players on the committee. Former Tigers quarterback Randy Campbell (1981-83) and linebacker Quentin Riggins (1986-89) are also part of the search. Here's a look at the eight-member panel.

Athletic director Allen Greene

Auburn executive vice president Lt. Gen. Ron Burgess

Auburn faculty representative Beverly Marshall

Auburn executive associate athletic director Tim Jackson

Former Auburn running back Bo Jackson

Former Auburn quarterback Randy Campbell

Former Auburn linebacker Quentin Riggins

NFL chief Information Officer Michelle McKenna

The school also announced that Parker Executive Search Firm will also assist the school in the search for Malzahn's successor.

Malzahn was 68-35 in eight seasons as Auburn's coach. He led the Tigers to the SEC Championship and a berth in the BCS Championship Game in 2013, the SEC West championship in 2017 and two New Year's Six bowls. The Tigers posted a disappointing 6-4 regular season record in 2020 that included a loss to South Carolina, which finished the season 2-8.