It's been a little over a week since Auburn parted ways with Gus Malzahn, and at this point, the number of coaches who have dropped out of the search for his successor might be longer than the original list itself. That search will continue as yet another candidate will reportedly stay with his current employer. According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has informed his university that he's staying with the Tigers as they prepare for yet another College Football Playoff run.

How serious those talks were is another story. AL.com reported has reported that while Venables and Auburn spoke on Monday, "the expectation is Venables will stay at Clemson. Venables has two sons, Tyler and Jake, currently playing at Clemson and makes $2.4 million annually as Dabo Swinney's defensive coordinator."

Venables isn't the only Clemson assistant who has been linked to the Auburn gig. Tigers offensive coordinator and running backs coach Tony Elliott has been as well. Additionally, Louisiana coach Billy Napier, UAB coach Bill Clark, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, West Virginia coach Neal Brown, Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian and current Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele have been linked to the job. For one reason or another, though, nothing has come to fruition.

Whomever Auburn ends up hiring, rest assured it will publicly say it only ever offered the job to one person -- the coach who accepted the position.