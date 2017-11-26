Auburn could be down its top two running backs in the SEC Championship Game

Auburn's 26-14 win over Alabama sends the Tigers to the SEC Championship Game against Georgia with a shot at the College Football Playoff. But it didn't come without a price.

Leading runner Kerryon Johnson needed to leave the Iron Bowl in the fourth quarter with an unspecified injury after he attempted to make a cut up field, but crumpled in a heap on the ground. According to CBS Sports sideline reporter Allie LaForce, Johnson was unable to move his right arm. Johnson, who had 30 rushes for 104 yards and a score, was playing banged up for a good portion of the game after he attempted to extend the ball on a run near the Alabama goal line early on.

Johnson is Auburn's leading rusher on the season with 1,172 yards and 16 touchdowns coming into Week 13.

Additionally, Auburn has been without fellow running back Kamryn Pettway, who has missed the last four games with a shoulder injury. That means the Tigers could be down as many as two key running backs for their rematch against the Bulldogs.