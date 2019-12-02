Auburn fined $250,000 by the SEC for rushing the field after win over Alabama
Rushing the field after beating Alabama has become an expensive habit for Auburn
Auburn has been fined, again, for storming the field after its 48-45 win over Alabama in the Iron Bowl. The SEC announced on Monday that it had slapped the university with a $250,000 penalty for violating the conference's policy of "access to competition area."
Auburn fans (and maybe Auburn itself) may not care since it's likely still celebrating the victory, but this has become an expensive habit for the program. Saturday marked the third time in seven years that Auburn has been fined for rushing the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Not surprising, both of the previous instances also occurred immediately after the Iron Bowl. The first time was the Kick Six in 2013 and the other in 2017. Additionally, Auburn basketball was fined in 2016 for storming the court after beating Kentucky.
Per the SEC's new rules put in place in 2015, a school will be fined $50,000 for the first time fans storm a competition area. The fine increases to $100,000 for a second offense and $250,000 for the third and any subsequent offenses. Those fines were previously $5,000 for the first offense, $25,000 for the second offense and $50,000 for the third and subsequent offenses.
