One of the top safeties in the 2021 recruiting class is heading to Auburn. Four-star prospect Ahmari Harvey picked the Tigers over Florida State and Texas A&M on Friday live on CBS Sports HQ, giving Auburn its 14th commitment in the class.

At 5-foot-10 and 171 pounds, Harvey is undersized. But he brings tremendous ball skills to the position. Harvey intercepted six passes as a junior last season at Florida State University School in Tallahassee and made 40 catches for 642 yards and seven touchdowns.

Though he played his high school football just miles from Florida State's stadium, Harvey cited his relationship with Auburn defensive backs coach Wesley McGriff for why he chose the Tigers.

Harvey's 247Sports scouting report, written by Miami Insider Andrew Ivins, foreshadows physical development as a key for Harvey to reach his full potential:

Not the biggest defensive back. Should be able to pack on muscle once in college. A natural playmaker with great ball skills that has produced at the high school level. Uses superb leaping ability to his advantage. Not afraid to lower his head and strike a ball carrier in run support. Can work the slot and play man coverage, but looks more relaxed when lined up over the top. Will need to get faster at the next level as he will no longer be the best athlete on the field. Likely a multi-year starter for a Power 5 program with the upside there to develop into an NFL Draft pick.

Harvey is Auburn's third defensive back commitment of the recruiting cycle, joining three-star safety Phillip O'Brien Jr. and junior college cornerback Kamal Hadden. The Tigers jumped from No. 23 to No. 18 in the team rankings after Harvey's commitment.