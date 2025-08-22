Auburn landed a commitment from five-star class of 2026 defensive back prospect Bralan Womack Thursday. Womack announced the news live on CBS Sports HQ. Womack, the No. 15 overall prospect and No. 1 safety in the country, picked the Tigers over finalists Ohio State, Texas A&M and Florida.

A product of Flowood, Mississippi's Hartfield Academy, Womack took official visits to all four of his finalists over the summer, including a trip to Auburn the weekend of June 15. He is the first five-star prospect to join Auburn's 2026 recruiting class and the second top-100 recruit to commit to the Tigers since the start of July.

Womack plays on both sides of the ball for Hartford Academy. He was named the 2024 Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year after logging 39 tackles and eight interceptions as a defensive back with 54 catches for 1,045 yards and 13 touchdowns as a wide receiver.

With Womack in the fold, Auburn's recruiting class jumps all the way from No. 54 to No. 35 in 247Sports' Team Composite Recruiting Rankings. Based off of his 247Sports evaluation, which compares him to Ohio State star Caleb Downs, Womack could have an early impact at Auburn:

Baits quarterbacks into making bad decisions from a split-field alignment and makes them pay with his jolting burst and slick ball skills. Frequently aware of what's going on around him in zone coverage, but is also fluid and fast enough to man-up with pass catchers of all different shapes and sizes. Competent as a run defender and will get ball carriers on the ground, but improved technique should yield better results as an open-field tackler and help with containment. Has done plenty of damage as both a wide receiver and return man on Friday nights and has the makeup of a potential special teams ace that can not only field punts, but also run down in pursuit and help corral opponents. Overall, should be viewed as one of the top defensive talents in the 2026 cycle based on what he has put on tape and done in best-on-best settings. Could fit into a variety of different schemes and be utilized in a variety of different ways – high, low, inside or outside.

Womack a much-needed recruiting win

As the recruiting rankings may suggest, Auburn has had a fairly slow start in the 2026 cycle. The Tigers had two four-star prospects decommit in the month of June, and they entered July with just six commits in the fold.

Fortunately for fans on The Plains, the arrow is trending up approaching a pivotal season for Auburn and coach Hugh Freeze. The Tigers have landed seven prospects in the last two months and, including Womack, four hold at least a four-star ranking.

Auburn secured a pair of significant in-state wins by landing four-star linebacker Jaquez Wilkes and four-star edge rusher Hezekiah Harris, who are the No. 7 and No. 8 prospects in Alabama, respectively.