Auburn got big recruiting news on Friday that could play immediate dividends. Malcolm Johnson, Jr., a four-star wide receiver and the No. 191 player in the Class of 2021, committed to Auburn over Alabama, Florida, Georgia and LSU.

Obviously it's big news for any program when a four-star player commits. But this news is even bigger than normal recruiting wins for coach Gus Malzahn. Johnson not only committed to the Tigers, but he has reclassified to the Class of 2020 and will enroll at Auburn next week.

"I feel like Auburn has a nice family feel and I feel like under any circumstances the school will always have my back," Johnson said. "That was really important to me. I feel like this is a one-time opportunity. Auburn provided me a better opportunity. That was the best choice for me and my family."

The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder from St. Stephen's & St. Agnes High School in Alexandria, Virginia, caught 47 passes for 832 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior last season. Brian Dohn, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, provided this scouting report on the newest Tiger.

"Strong frame with good size. Elite speed. Ran 55 meters in 6.26 seconds," Dohn wrote. "Tough to jam at line because of physical strength and speed intimidation. Shows good hand technique and is difficult to re-route. Nearly impossible to catch in open field. Has some elusiveness. Good ball skills. Effective on short routes and deep. Shows ability to high-point ball in traffic. Accelerates well. Gets out of breaks with purpose. Physically ready for college. Needs to work on flexibility getting into route. Becoming more elusive in tight spaces would significantly enhance game. Multi-year starter at high level program. Day 3 NFL draft potential."

That speed will come in handy this year for an Auburn wide receiving corps that already has one of the fastest players in football -- pro or college -- on the roster. Junior Anthony Schwartz won a silver medal in the IAAF U20 world championships in Finland in 2018 in the 100-meter-dash and gold medal in 4x100 relay.

Johnson's commitment and reclassification gives Auburn 27 signees in the Class of 2020. He is the fourth, four-star receiver in the class.