Auburn secured a major in-state recruiting win at the expense of a bitter rival Friday, flipping 2025 four-star defensive lineman Antonio Coleman from his commitment to Alabama. Coleman had been committed to the Crimson Tide since September. His pledge helps the Tigers jump two spots in the 2025 recruiting rankings to the No. 3 overall class behind Alabama and Notre Dame.

The Saraland (Alabama) High School product is the No. 91 overall prospect and the No. 9 player in the state of Alabama, according to 247Sports. Five of Auburn's eight commitments in the 2025 recruiting cycle are from Alabama. Coleman is the second-highest ranked player of the group behind four-star defensive lineman Malik Autry.

Coleman visited Auburn during Thanksgiving weekend for the Iron Bowl and flipped his commitment less than a month later.

Auburn has enjoyed massive success on the recruiting trail since Hugh Freeze took the reigns The Tigers 2024 recruiting class ranks No. 7 in the cycle behind only Georgia, Alabama, Texas, Oregon, Miami and Ohio State.

The Tigers signed five-star wide receiver Cam Coleman, who is the No. 1 ranked player in Alabama earlier this week. Auburn appears to be in the running to land the top-ranked player in the state once again in 2025 with five-star cornerback Na'eem Offord showing heavy interest in joining Freeze's program, according to 247Sports.