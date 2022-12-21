Auburn got a big flip on National Signing Day to address a big position of need as four-star defensive lineman Keldric Faulk flipped from Florida State to the Tigers on Wednesday in a move that shook up the recruiting world. Faulk is the No. 73 overall prospect and eighth-ranked defensive line prospect in the country, according to 247Sports.

Faulk is a 6-foot-5, 240-pounder from Highland Home (Alabama) High School. He had been committed to the Seminoles since July 5 but has made three unofficial visits to Auburn since. Faulk said prior to his announcement that the work put in by first-year Auburn coach Hugh Freeze to make him a priority landed the Tigers back in the mix.

"He seems like a really cool guy," Faulk said (via: 247Sports). "He's known for winning. He was winning at Ole Miss and he won at Liberty. He's coming to Auburn and hopefully he does the same thing."

Cooper Petanga, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, provided this scouting report on Petanga.

"Positioned the majority of his snaps splitting time between playing in a two or three point stance depending on the defensive front," Petanga wrote. "Appears to have a good first step off the line of scrimmage, flashing excellent body and foot quickness at the point of attack. Shows the ability to win consistently with his athleticism and length in pass rushing situations. Can bend the edge and has the ability to play in space. Uses his length well in space and to affect passing lanes. Demonstrates good burst to close ability and backside pursuit."

Freeze has made defensive line a priority since getting the job at Auburn last month. He is the sixth defensive lineman to either sign or commit to the program along a defensive line that has lost several impact players including star Derick Hall. He is the sixth four-star player to commit to Freeze during the current cycle, and is the only top 100 player in Auburn's class as of early Wednesday afternoon. His commitment vaults Auburn to No. 19 in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings.