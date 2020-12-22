Auburn has hired Boise State coach Bryan Harsin to take over its program, replacing Gus Malzahn following a rapid search process, a source tells CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd. Harsin was 69-19 in seven seasons as the Broncos' coach, winning Mountain West titles in 2014, 2017 and 2019.

In joining the Tigers, Harsin again follows in the footsteps of Malzahn. He previously took over Arkansas State in 2013 after Malzahn was hired by Auburn. Harsin went 7-5 and won the Sun Belt in his lone season with the Red Wolves before heading out west to lead his alma mater Boise State.

Auburn fired Malzahn, who compiled a 68-35 record with a 39-27 mark in SEC play, after eight seasons with the program. Malzahn led Auburn to an SEC championship victory and appearance in the BCS Championship Game during his first season in 2013 but advanced to just one SEC Championship Game (2017) in the years since He will be paid a $21 million buyout as part of his seven-year, $49 million contract signed two seasons ago.

Liberty coach Hugh Freeze and Tigers defensive coordinator Kevin Steele were among the initial candidates tied to the vacancy upon the school parting ways with Malzahn. Others such as Louisiana coach Billy Napier, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and UAB coach Bill Clark have recently passed on the opportunity to lead the Tigers.

A native of Boise, Idaho, Harsin has only spent two years in the Power Five as co-offensive coordinator of Texas from 2011-12. He has never coached in the SEC. Harsin won approximately 70% of his games or more in all seven seasons leading Boise State. His teams finished in the AP Top 25 and/or played for a bowl game in every season.

Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel first reported Harsin's move.