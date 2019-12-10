Auburn hires former Arkansas coach Chad Morris to serve in offensive coordinator role
Morris was fired as the coach of the Razorbacks in November
It didn't take long for former Arkansas coach Chad Morris to land on his feet. He'll be reunited with an SEC West foe who also happens to be one of Morris' oldest friends in the business. On Tuesday, Auburn coach Gus Malzahn announced that Morris has joined the Tigers program as the team's offensive coordinator.
"I'm super excited to have Chad Morris join our staff at Auburn," Malzahn said in a release. "He's a tremendous offensive mind who has had success with several top-ranked offenses during his time in the college ranks. I've known Chad for almost 20 years and he is a tireless worker and a perfectionist. He is a great addition to our program and I look forward to him helping Auburn win championships."
Morris replaces Kenny Dillingham, who took the same position at Florida State under new coach Mike Norvell. Morris was fired as the coach of the Razorbacks in November following a loss to Western Kentucky. He finished with a 4-18 record in Fayetteville. Malzahn, of course, has ties to Arkansas himself as a longtime high school coach in the state. He was also the offensive coordinator for Arkansas in 2006 and the coach of Arkansas State in 2012. Prior to the Razorbacks hiring Morris, Malzahn had a public flirtation with the school before agreeing to an extension with Auburn in December of 2017.
Prior to his time at Arkansas, Morris was the head coach for three seasons at SMU. He was also served as the offensive coordinator for Clemson under coach Dabo Swinney, and spent the better part of two decades as a prominent coach in the Texas high school ranks where he remains revered to this day for his success.
