Auburn improvises by holding Oregon walk-through at airport due to delayed flight
The No. 11 Ducks and No. 16 Tigers square off in Week 1's lone top-25 showdown on Saturday night
ARLINGTON, Texas -- Before the season even starts, Auburn qualifies as one of the most improvisational teams in the country.
The No. 16 Tigers had to scramble Friday when their charter flight was delayed six hours due to weather in the Dallas-Forth Worth area. Originally scheduled to depart Montgomery, Alabama, at 1:45 p.m. CT, the Tigers took off at 7:50 p.m.
They arrived at their Dallas hotel at 10:30 p.m., almost five hours later than scheduled.
In between, Gus Malzahn and his players took preparation to the next level.
After waiting on the tarmac for three hours in Montgomery, the Auburn charter returned to the gate. The Tigers actually conducted their walk-through inside the airport.
"Offense on one end, defense on the other," Malzahn said.
That walk-through was originally scheduled for Friday afternoon at AT&T Stadium.
Malzahn said he's endured travel delays before, but the fact his team had all offseason to prepare for No. 11 Oregon mitigated some of the delay and concern over being ready for Saturday night's game.
"If this had been the regular season, we would have been in trouble," Malzahn said.
