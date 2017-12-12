Auburn lands commitment from 25-year-old Aussie rules football player

Australian kickers have become all the rage in college football, and the current SEC West champs are getting into the mix.

The Auburn Tigers have landed a commitment from 25-year-old professional Australian Rules football player Arryn Siposs in the class of 2018. Siposs is a former professional with the St Kilda Football Club in the Australian Football League who played in 28 games over four seasons from 2011-14, scoring 22 goals.

"There was nowhere else I wanted to go," Siposs said after his official visit early this week, according to Keith Niebuhr of 247Sports. "The coaches back in Australia, Nathan Chapman and John Smith, mentioned this to me and spoke to me about there was a bit of a process going on about it. They gave me a call about a month ago and said it was pretty much a done deal and that Auburn was the option. I was absolutely going to be taking it up for sure. Where else would you want to go really? It has been one of the top five schools for a long time now. Hopefully I can have some sort of impact and we can go all the way."

A product of the Prokick Australia club, Siposs is the latest in a long list of Aussie Rules football players from the club who have been placed on American college football rosters. Prokick claims several high-profile college punters on its list of former players, including Utah punter Mitch Wishnowski, former Ute punter Tom Hackett and former Memphis punter Tom Hornsey -- all of whom won the Ray Guy Award given to the nation's top punter.

The club also claims affiliations with former Arkansas punter Sam Irwin-Hill, former LSU punter Jamie Keehn and former Ole Miss punter Will Gleeson.

"I just knew that it was quite a big school and they had a really good history in terms of success," Siposs told Niebuhr. "They've always wanted to chase their main goal, which is a championship. In terms of its history, not a lot, but that's something I look forward to picking up on quickly. Just seeing everything around at the moment you get a pretty good idea of how important it is to everyone in the town."

Siposs does not yet have a star rating in the Class of 2018 recruiting rankings.