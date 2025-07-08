Dadeville, Ala. police arrested Auburn linebacker D.J. Barber Monday on three drug-related charges, including trafficking, the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force said. Barber faces two felony charges and a misdemeanor for trafficking marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police stopped Barber and Marcell Brewster, 19, of Birmingham for a traffic violation on Highway 280 at 9 a.m. on July 7. An officer pulled over their 2019 GMC Yukon XL and used probable cause to search the vehicle. Investigators recovered 2.5 pounds of marijuana, THC vapes, digital scales, marijuana packaging, $1,897 in cash and a Glock 19 9mm pistol, according to a release.

In Alabama, marijuana trafficking is a Class A felony, unlawful possession of a controlled substance is a Class D felony and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia is a misdemeanor. The trafficking charge is the most serious and can warrant anywhere from 10 to 99 years of prison time.

"The investigation into the trafficking, possession and distribution of illegal narcotics is ongoing in Tallapoosa County," authorities said in the release.

Auburn has not yet commented on Barber's arrest.

Barber joined the Auburn football roster last season as a three-star recruit. The in-state linebacker from Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville made just one appearance, debuting in the victory over Alabama A&M. He did not register a statistic in his first college game. According to 247Sports, the expectation was that Barber would compete for playing time as a redshirt freshman this fall.