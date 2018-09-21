Auburn loses sixth player to transfer since August after two more leave program
Auburn is losing a four-star member of its 2016 recruiting class in Nate Craig-Myers
Auburn wide receiver Nate Craig-Myers and his half-brother Jayvaughn Myers have reportedly left the football program and will look to transfer, according to 247Sports' Brandon Marcello.
Craig-Myers caught two passes for 39 yards in the season opener against Washington, but hasn't recorded a catch since, falling behind in the rotation at wide receiver over the last two weeks. He was a four-star prospect coming out high school when he committed to the Tigers on National Signing Day in 2016. Expectations were high coming into his junior season, but now he'll seek to take his talents elsewhere along with his half-brother, Jayvaughn.
According to Marcello, the Myers' brothers are the fifth and sixth departure from the team since August. He pointed out that players are deciding to leave here early in the season to try and preserve a year of eligibility by playing in less than four games and taking the 2018 season as a redshirt year, making this "what many view as a new free agency for college football."
