Auburn names legendary running back Cadillac Williams as RBs coach

Gus Malzahn is filling an opening on the offensive staff with an Auburn legend, naming Carnell "Cadillac" Williams as the team's new running backs coach. Williams will take over the position held previously held by Tim Horton, who was moved to an off-field role by Malzahn after six years coaching the running backs.

AL.com and FootballScoop were among the outlets who reported the news this week, and then Auburn's official Twitter account teased the announcement with a photo of a Cadillac.

"I'm ecstatic, super excited and humbled to have the opportunity to return home to Auburn and coach at a place that helped me become the man I am today," Williams said in a statement released by the school. "I'm very grateful and appreciative of Coach Malzahn, the staff and the Auburn administration for this opportunity. Words can't explain the emotions I had when I received the offer from Coach Malzahn.

"One of the main reasons I got into coaching was to give back and serve others. I want to help players reach their ultimate goal and steer them the right way on and off the field. I'm not sure there's a better place I can do that than at Auburn, where I'm forever indebted. I'm excited to get to work. I can't wait to meet the players and staff, get involved in the community and help get Auburn to the championship level year in and year out that we know we are capable of."

Williams' achievements as an Auburn player have made him among the most beloved players in recent program history. Even while sharing the backfield with Ronnie Brown, Williams had 1,000-yard rushing seasons in 2003 and 2004. He was an All-American selection as a senior for the Tigers' undefeated 2004 season and became the program's all-time career leader in rushing touchdowns.

"Carnell Williams is one of Auburn's all-time greats and we're excited to welcome him home," Malzahn said. "Cadillac is a great fit for our program. He understands and cares deeply for this university and the Auburn football program, while bringing a great knowledge of the game. He knows first-hand what it takes to be a successful running back at the highest level and has a tremendous work ethic. We're glad to have him at Auburn and know he will be a great coach and mentor to our running backs."

Williams' coaching career just recently began in 2016 at Division II West Georgia. He was then an assistant coach for two seasons at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, where he mentored many of the country's top college prospects, and then had agreed to be a coach in the AAF for the Birmingham Irons.