Auburn's run of five straight years without a first-round draft pick may soon end, and not just because of star defensive end Keldric Faulk or prized wide receiver transfer Eric Singleton.

There's another Tigers player quietly generating significant early draft buzz among scouts as well -- offensive tackle Xavier Chaplin, who transferred to Auburn from Virginia Tech this offseason.

While Singleton and quarterback Jackson Arnold are the two biggest names from the Tigers' transfer class, at least some scouts believe Chaplin is the best player out of the group and think he has a chance to end up being the highest-drafted player of anyone who transferred this offseason -- beyond just Auburn.

"I'm bullish on him being a premier tackle in this class," a scouting source told CBS Sports. "He is very talented."

The 6-foot-7, 340-pound Chaplin, who 247Sports ranked as the 10th-best overall transfer this offseason, made the move to Auburn after starting for Virginia Tech the last two years. He was an All-American in 2023 and an honorable mention All-ACC selection last season.

Based on his tape from Virginia Tech, one scouting source even compared him to 2024 Dallas Cowboys first-round draft pick Tyler Guyton, who was a starter as a rookie for the Cowboys last year.

"He's got ideal frame, size and length and he moves very balanced," the scouting source said.

The love is not universal at this point, though, as some scouts who aren't quite as high on Chaplin view him as more of a Day 3 prospect entering the year.

"Love the frame and definitely uses his length vs. speed rushers and as an edge setter in the run game but thought he was a waist bender too often and his awareness for stunts and blitzes needs to improve," a scout said. "Has the tools to be a mid-round pick but still raw to me."

Either way, Chaplin is positioned to be one of the top offensive tackles in the SEC, and there are a number of scouts who do view it as realistic for him to end up being in the mix to be an early-round pick next year. Maybe even as early as the first round. Auburn staffers have gotten similar feedback from some NFL scouts as well.

While Chaplin missed all of spring practice while rehabbing from a shoulder injury, he's now healthy, cleared and in line to start at left tackle for Auburn this season.

"When you see this kid in person, it's like Laremy Tunsil," an Auburn source said. "He's a freak. He's not as wide as Laremy but you're talking about the same body mass ratio and all. He's a legit NFL tackle. For sure. He's the best-looking offensive lineman that's walked through our doors in the last three years. He's legit and a stud."

CBS Sports' weekly Summer Scoop series, gathered from talking to sources across programs and personnel departments, aims to provide a new nugget or storyline for college football fans to track in anticipation of the start of the 2025 season.