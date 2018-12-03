Auburn parts with offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, who will reportedly join Les Miles at Kansas

Auburn regressed from a College Football Playoff contender to start the season into a middle-of-the-road SEC team that barely made a bowl game by season's end thanks to a woefully anemic offense. One of the coaches responsible for that regression is now looking for work.

Brandon Marcello of 247Sports is reporting that Chip Lindsey is out as the offensive coordinator of the Tigers and actively searching for a new job. One of the places mentioned is Kansas, where he is in discussions join former LSU coach Les Miles, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. Lindsay just finished up the second year of a three-year deal that earned him $800,000 annually, according to USA Today.

Lindsay's departure comes on the heels of the worst season in Auburn history under Gus Malzahn's watch both as a coach (2013-present) and assistant (2009-11). The Tigers finished 11th in the SEC in total offense (373.6 yards per game) and yards per play (5.47), and 10th in scoring offense (28.3 points per game). The offense, which is designed to create big plays, finished 114th in the nation in plays of 20 or more yards (45).

Quarterback Jarrett Stidham regressed from being one of the top signal-callers in the nation into more of a game-manager. After throwing for 3,158 yards and 18 touchdowns last year, he threw for just 2,421 in 2018. The offensive line has been a problem all year, and contributed to a rushing attack that never got going. JaTarvious Whitlow is the team's leading rusher with 777 yards. Unless he goes off in the Music City Bowl vs. Purdue, it will be the first time in Malzahn's career as a college assistant or coach that he didn't produce at least one 1,000-yard rusher.

The question now becomes who Auburn will hire and whether it will matter. Malzahn is an offensive-minded coach who is as hands-on as any in the country. Unless Malzahn is willing to relinquish some control, the interest level might not be what he expects.