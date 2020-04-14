Auburn QB Bo Nix trained with Joe Burrow, Sam Darnold prior to coronavirus shutdown

Football -- and all sports for that matter -- are shut down around the country due to the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the world over the last few months. Before the shutdown and the era of social distancing was ushered in to our lives, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix trained with some high-profile names during the school's spring break in mid-March.

Nix, a rising sophomore who started all 13 games as a true freshman last season, traveled to Dana Point, California, and trained alongside 2019 Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow from LSU and current New York Jets starting quarterback Sam Darnold (formerly of USC). The week-long crash course was led by renowned quarterback coach Jordan Palmer, brother of 2002 Heisman Trophy winner and longtime NFL quarterback Carson Palmer.

"It was just, obviously spring break, wanted to go out there and work with [Palmer] and just get fundamentally sound again," Nix said on a conference call, per AL.com. "Just going out there, obviously you can learn so much from them and you can soak up so much knowledge from them and how they play the game and just how to go about playing quarterback on a level like that."

This is nothing new, of course. Private quarterback coaches hold week-long cram sessions during spring break and between spring and summer semesters every single. But for Nix, it could prove to be an incredible asset considering where he is in his Auburn career.

Nix threw for 2,542 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions for the Tigers last season. That season included a last-minute win over Oregon in the season opener and an upset over rival Alabama in the regular season finale in November. That isn't a bad start to a career to say the least. He was able to get in much-needed work with some very accomplished peers right before spring sports activities were canceled, due in part to when Auburn scheduled its spring break.

Will it help put Auburn over the top and back into the SEC Championship Game for the first time since 2017? That remains to be seen. Nix was solid as a true freshman, got as much work as he could before the world shut down, has a star in Seth Williams returning outside and trained with two of the best for a week. It couldn't hurt.