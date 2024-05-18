Auburn running back Brian Battie was injured during a fatal shooting Saturday morning in his hometown of Sarasota, Florida, according to 247Sports. Battie's brother, 24-year-old Tommie Battie, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The incident, which took place around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning, sent four others to the hospital, including the Tigers running back.

"We are aware of the situation and are continuing to gather information," an Auburn spokesperson told multiple outlets.

Battie served as Auburn's primary kick returner and provided depth at running back during the 2023 season. He finished fifth in the SEC in kick return average with 23 yards per touch and averaged just under 50 yards per kick return per game. Battie also rushed for 227 yards for the season, scoring a touchdown in a Nov. 11 win against Arkansas.

Prior to joining Auburn's roster, Battie spent three years at South Florida, where he emerged as one of the top kick returners in the nation. He was named a consensus All-American in 2021 after amassing 650 yards and three touchdowns as USF's primary kick returner. He also earned second-team All-AAC honors as a running back in 2022 after rushing for 1,186 yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games. He was a four-star prospect in 247Sports' 2023 transfer rankings,

Battie signed with South Florida in 2020 out of Sarasota High School.

CBS Sports will update this story as more information becomes available.