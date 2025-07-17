Auburn Tigers wide receiver Malcolm Simmons was arrested on Wednesday and charged with domestic violence involving strangulation or suffocation, according to records from the Lee County Sheriff's website. He was booked into the Lee County jail at 6:20 p.m. and his bond was set at $20,000. No further details were immediately available.

Simmons, who is set to enter his sophomore season, is the second Auburn football player to be arrested in the last two weeks, as linebacker D.J. Barber was taken into custody earlier this month on three drug-related charges. He was then dismissed from the team.

Simmons, as a true freshman last season, caught 40 passes for 451 yards and three touchdowns. Simmons also returned a punt for a touchdown. He is expected to be a starter for the Tigers this fall as part of a talented receiving corps that also includes Cam Coleman and Georgia Tech transfer Eric Singleton Jr.

Simmons was a highly-touted four-star recruit out of Alexander City (Ala.), but now his future with the team is unclear.

Auburn is coming off its fourth straight losing season in 2024, which is the program's longest such streak since 1946-50. The Tigers finished 5-7, and won just two of eight SEC Games. Coach Hugh Freeze is 11-14 in his two seasons with the Tigers, who are slated to kick off the season against Baylor Aug. 29.