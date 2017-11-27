Auburn star rusher Kerryon Johnson trending upward for SEC title game

AUBURN, Ala. -- The prospects for Auburn's top running back playing in one of the biggest games of the 2017 season have improved.

It's trending toward SEC leading rusher Kerryon Johnson being able to suit up Saturday when No. 4 Auburn meets No. 6 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

"Yeah, I hope so," offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey told CBS Sports on Sunday night. "I think he'll do everything he can do to get ready to go."

Head coach Gus Malzahn suggested earlier Sunday on a conference call that Johnson was day-to-day. The junior from Huntsville, Alabama, injured his right shoulder against Alabama stretching for a pylon near the Tide goal line.

Later, he was banged up and had to be escorted from the field in the fourth quarter. Lindsey said that Johnson -- being touted by Auburn for Heisman Trophy consideration -- practiced with the rest of the team Sunday in shorts and helmets.

"I think we'll check on him daily and see what his [status] is," Malzahn told reporters. "Right now, it's really hard to say."

Auburn is already dealing with the loss of running back Kamryn Pettway, out since Game 8 against Arkansas with a broken shoulder.

Behind Johnson, sophomore Kam Martin has rushed for 409 yards, freshman Malik Miller has 129 and freshman Devan Barrett has 82.

"This late in the season everybody's pretty banged up," Lindsey said. "I think Kerryon will do everything he can to get ready."

Johnson is ninth nationally in rushing with 1,276 yards and 17 touchdowns on 250 carries.