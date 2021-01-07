Auburn coach Bryan Harsin is an outsider in the SEC footprint, but is targeting two coordinators well-versed on the ins and outs of the SEC. Former Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason is "very likely" to be named Harsin's first defensive coordinator according to 247Sports. South Carolina offensive coordinator Mike Bobo is expected to be the offensive coordinator of the Tigers according to ESPN.

Mason was 27-55 during his tenure in Nashville, including a winless season in 2020 and a 3-9 record in 2019. Despite being a head coach, he took a hands-on approach as Vanderbilt's defensive coordinator. He took over the play-calling duty in 2015 and allowed just 350.5 yards per game, 21 points per game and 5.2 yards per play. That, despite having an uphill battle due to the talent gap that exists at Vanderbilt.

He got the job at Vanderbilt after a wildly successful stint as the defensive coordinator at Stanford. The Cardinal finished with the Pac-12's top defense in 2012 and second in 2011 and 2013.

Bobo, a former Georgia quarterback and offensive coordinator, was most recently South Carolina's offensive coordinator under Will Muschamp and was retained this offseason by new coach Shane Beamer. He previously served as Colorado State's coach from 2015-19 where he went 28-35, 20-20 in the Mountain West and went 0-3 in bowl games.

Prior to his time with the Rams, he served on Mark Richt's staff at Georgia, first as quarterback coach from 2001-06 and then as offensive coordinator from 2007-14. He worked with several successful quarterbacks during his time in Athens, Georgia, including David Greene, D.J. Shockley, Matt Stafford and Aaron Murray. That's vitally important at Auburn, which struggled to develop quarterbacks under former coach Gus Malzahn.

ESPN also reported that South Carolina offensive line coach Will Friend will take over the same role at Auburn. He spent 11 days on the Gamecocks' staff after getting hired away from Tennessee on Dec. 27, 2020.