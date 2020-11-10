The SEC schedule is supposed to be in the thick of division title races but has found itself in the thick of a massive COVID-19 problem. On Tuesday, No. 24 Auburn became the latest program to experience an issue because of the novel coronavirus.

Coach Gus Malzahn announced Tuesday that the Tigers have paused team activities after nine players and three staff members tested positive over the weekend. He also mentioned that an undisclosed number of other individuals have gone into the 14-day quarantine as a result of contact tracing. These are the first positive tests at Auburn since fall camp in mid-September. Auburn's game vs. Mississippi State, originally scheduled for Saturday, has already been postponed to Dec. 12 due to COVID-19 issues within the Bulldogs program.

"I've got a lot of confidence in our players," Malzahn said. "They've sacrificed a whole lot to even get to this point. Like I said, seven straight weeks (without a positive COVID-19 result), and then we have an outbreak. When we have an outbreak, it's not just one guy. You know, it affects a lot of people. But our guys are determined. ... I expect us to get this under control fairly quick and get back in our routine."

Malzahn said that a message he gave his team this summer is applicable now.

"We just have to adjust and adapt," Malzahn said. "That was my message to the team way back before the season even started. This is going to be a year of adjusting. The teams that adjust and adapt are going to have an advantage."

Auburn's COVID-19 news comes just one day after Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher announced that Monday's practice was canceled and football activities have been paused after at least two individuals tested positive. The fifth-ranked Aggies are holding meetings virtually until contact tracing has been completed.

It has not been a great week as it pertains to the SEC dealing with the threat of COVID-19. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman tested positive on Sunday and will not coach this weekend vs. No. 6 Florida. Defensive coordinator Barry Odom will serve as the interim coach of the Razorbacks until Pittman is cleared to return. Meanwhile, LSU, which is slated to host No. 1 Alabama on Saturday night, is dangerously close to dropping below the 53-player minimum due to COVID-19 positives and contact tracing. The quarterback room has been especially hit hard, according to coach Ed Orgeron.