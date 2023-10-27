Who's Playing

Mississippi State Bulldogs @ Auburn Tigers

Current Records: Mississippi State 4-3, Auburn 3-4

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama

TV: SEC Network

Auburn and Mississippi State are an even 4-4 against one another since September of 2015, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a SEC West battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn is limping into the contest on a four-game losing streak.

Auburn's game on Saturday was all tied up 14-14 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They fell 28-21 to Ole Miss.

The losing side was boosted by Jarquez Hunter, who rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns. Hunter was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 53 yards.

Meanwhile, Mississippi State was not the first on the board last Saturday, but they got there more often. They welcomed the New Year with a 7-3 win over Arkansas. The win made it back-to-back wins for Mississippi State.

The team won by holding Arkansas to a paltry 200 yards. A big part of that defensive dominance came down to Mississippi State's ability to keep the quarterback under pressure: the team laid him out four times before it was all said and done. Leading the way was Nathaniel Watson and his two sacks.

Auburn now has a losing record at 3-4. As for Mississippi State, they now have a winning record of 4-3.

Looking forward, Auburn is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. The pair have had problems against the spread this season as they are both 2-5.

Auburn came up short against Mississippi State when the teams last played back in November of 2022, falling 39-33. Thankfully for Auburn, Rara Thomas (who picked up 84 receiving yards and two touchdowns) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Auburn is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Mississippi State, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 41.5 points.

Series History

Auburn and Mississippi State both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.