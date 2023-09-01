Who's Playing

UMass Minutemen @ Auburn Tigers

Current Records: UMass 1-0, Auburn 0-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama

Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Auburn Tigers will host the UMass Minutemen to start their respective 2023 campaigns. Kickoff is scheduled at 3:30 p.m. ET on September 2nd at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

These teams both struggled last season when it came to passing touchdowns. Auburn were ranked 122nd in the nation, with nine over the course of the season. UMass, meanwhile, were ranked 130th with four.

Looking ahead to Saturday, the game looks promising for Auburn, as the team is favored by a full 35 points. They finished last season with a 5-7 record against the spread.

Auburn ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 5-0 when favored last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 12 games they played last year would have netted $402.26. On the other hand, UMass was 0-11 as the underdog last season.

Odds

Auburn is a big 35-point favorite against UMass, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 51.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.