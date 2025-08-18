Auburn will retire Cam Newton's No. 2 jersey this fall, honoring the 2010 Heisman Trophy winner who led the Tigers to a national championship in his lone season on the Plains. The ceremony will be held Oct. 11 during Auburn's home game against Georgia, the school announced.

Newton becomes the fourth Auburn player to have his number retired, joining Pat Sullivan (7), Bo Jackson (34) and Terry Beasley (88).

"Auburn will always be home to me," Newton said in a statement. "The national championship we won in 2010 was a special moment, and to have my jersey retired alongside legends like Pat Sullivan, Bo Jackson, and Terry Beasley is an incredible honor that I'll cherish forever. War Eagle!"

Newton's single season at Auburn remains one of the most decorated in college football history. He passed for 2,854 yards and 30 touchdowns, rushed for 1,473 yards and 20 scores, and even caught a touchdown pass. He became the first player in SEC history to throw for more than 2,000 yards and rush for more than 1,000 yards in the same season.

The quarterback from College Park, Georgia, swept the sport's top awards in 2010, winning the Maxwell Award, Davey O'Brien Award, Manning Award, Walter Camp Award and Associated Press Player of the Year. His performance capped a perfect 14-0 season that ended with a victory against Oregon in the BCS national title game.

"Cam Newton not only led Auburn to a national championship in 2010, but he produced one of the most prolific seasons ever by a college football player," athletics director John Cohen said in a release. "Retiring Cam's jersey number is a fitting way to celebrate his lasting impact on Auburn University and Auburn Athletics for all time."

After college, Newton played 11 seasons in the NFL, primarily with the Carolina Panthers. He was the 2011 Offensive Rookie of the Year, the 2015 league MVP and led Carolina to Super Bowl 50. He remains the franchise leader in passing yards and touchdowns and holds the NFL record for most career rushing touchdowns by a quarterback with 75.