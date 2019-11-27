Auburn vs. Alabama: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Auburn vs. Alabama football game
Who's Playing
No. 15 Auburn (home) vs. No. 5 Alabama (away)
Current Records: Auburn 8-3; Alabama 10-1
What to Know
The Auburn Tigers will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but a projected 3.5-point deficit forecasts there might not be much to cheer about. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Since neither squad is a stranger to landslide victories this season, you'd better bet it will be hard-fought showdown.
Auburn kept a clean sheet against the Samford Bulldogs on Saturday. The Tigers took their contest with ease, bagging a 52 to nothing win over Samford. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 31 to nothing.
Bama turned the game against the Western Carolina Catamounts into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 541 yards to 159. Bama was fully in charge, breezing past Western Carolina 66-3. Bama QB Mac Jones was slinging it as he passed for 275 yards and three TDs on 12 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Jones' 57-yard TD bomb to WR Devonta Smith in the first quarter.
The Crimson Tide's defense was a force to be reckoned with, and it collected four interceptions and one fumble. The picks came courtesy of DB Jared Mayden and DB Xavier McKinney.
Their wins bumped the Tigers to 8-3 and the Crimson Tide to 10-1. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Tigers come into the matchup boasting the 14th fewest touchdowns allowed in the league at 22. But the Crimson Tide enter the contest with 66 overall touchdowns, good for second best in the nation. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Crimson Tide are a 3.5-point favorite against the Tigers.
Over/Under: 50
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Alabama have won three out of their last four games against Auburn.
- Nov 24, 2018 - Alabama 52 vs. Auburn 21
- Nov 25, 2017 - Auburn 26 vs. Alabama 14
- Nov 26, 2016 - Alabama 30 vs. Auburn 12
- Nov 28, 2015 - Alabama 29 vs. Auburn 13
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Best CFB bets to make in Week 14
This week's best bets include Maryland-Michigan State, Cincinnati-Memphis and much more
-
Week 14 CFB odds, top picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 14 college football game 10,000 times
-
Michigan's roller coaster meets Ohio St.
The Buckeyes have won seven straight and 14 of the last 15 against the Wolverines
-
Alabama vs. Auburn odds, Iron Bowl picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's 2019 Iron Bowl 10,000 times.
-
2019 Egg Bowl picks, sims, odds, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's 2019 Egg Bowl 10,000 times.
-
Week 14 college football expert picks
Barrett Sallee has locked in his top three plays for Week 14.
-
Week 13 scores: OU survives, LSU keeps rolling
All the scores and highlights featuring the top 25 teams in action on the Week 13 college football...
-
Arizona State upsets Oregon, ending CFP chances
Just like that, Oregon is knocked out of College Football Playoff consideration
-
Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan football...