Who's Playing

Arkansas @ No. 12 Auburn

Current Records: Arkansas 1-1; Auburn 1-1

What to Know

The Arkansas Razorbacks haven't won a contest against the Auburn Tigers since Oct. 24 of 2015, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Razorbacks will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Jordan-Hare Stadium at 4 p.m. ET. They will be strutting in after a win while Auburn will be stumbling in from a loss.

Arkansas bagged a 21-14 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs last week. Arkansas QB Feleipe Franks was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 212 yards on 28 attempts. Franks hadn't helped his team much against the Georgia Bulldogs two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

The Razorbacks' defense was a presence as well, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. DB Joe Foucha snatched up two of those interceptions, one with 1:28 remaining in the second quarter, the other with 14:31 left to play.

Meanwhile, the night started off rough for Auburn last week, and it ended that way, too. Their bruising 27-6 defeat to UGA might stick with them for a while. The last quarter was a mere formality since it was already 27-6 by the third quarter. QB Bo Nix had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 4.32 yards per passing attempt.

Arkansas is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Auburn's defeat took them down to 1-1 while Arkansas' victory pulled them up to 1-1. We'll see if the Tigers can steal the Razorbacks' luck or if Arkansas records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama

Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama TV: SEC Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Razorbacks, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Auburn have won four out of their last five games against Arkansas.