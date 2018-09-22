Auburn vs. Arkansas live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online
How to watch Auburn vs. Arkansas football game
Who's Playing
Auburn Tigers (home) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (away)
Current records: Auburn 2-1; Arkansas 1-2
What to Know
On Saturday, Arkansas takes on Auburn at 7:30 p.m. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Arkansas now faces the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
Arkansas have to be hurting after a devastating 17-44 loss at the hands of North Texas last Saturday. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Arkansas.
Meanwhile, after soaring high against Alabama St. two weeks ago, Icarus fell to the ground. Auburn had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it as the squad lost 21-22 to LSU. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for Auburn to swallow was that Auburn had been favored by 10 points coming into the contest.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Tigers are a big 30 point favorite against the Razorbacks.
Last season, Auburn were 6-6-1 against the spread. As for Arkansas, they were 4-6-1 against the spread
Series History
Auburn have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Arkansas.
- 2017 - Arkansas Razorbacks 20 vs. Auburn Tigers 52
- 2016 - Auburn Tigers 56 vs. Arkansas Razorbacks 3
- 2015 - Arkansas Razorbacks 54 vs. Auburn Tigers 46
