Auburn vs. Arkansas live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Auburn Tigers (home) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (away)

Current records: Auburn 2-1; Arkansas 1-2

What to Know

On Saturday, Arkansas takes on Auburn at 7:30 p.m. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Arkansas now faces the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Arkansas have to be hurting after a devastating 17-44 loss at the hands of North Texas last Saturday. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Arkansas.

Meanwhile, after soaring high against Alabama St. two weeks ago, Icarus fell to the ground. Auburn had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it as the squad lost 21-22 to LSU. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for Auburn to swallow was that Auburn had been favored by 10 points coming into the contest.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday at 7:30 PM ET Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Alabama

Jordan-Hare Stadium, Alabama TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Tigers are a big 30 point favorite against the Razorbacks.

Last season, Auburn were 6-6-1 against the spread. As for Arkansas, they were 4-6-1 against the spread

Series History

Auburn have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Arkansas.