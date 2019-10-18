Auburn vs. Arkansas odds, predictions, line: 2019 college football picks from proven computer

Get ready for an SEC tussle Saturday as the Arkansas Razorbacks and the 11th-ranked Auburn Tigers will face off at noon ET at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas is 2-4 overall and 2-1 at home this season, while Auburn is 5-1 overall and 1-1 on the road. The Tigers are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games, while the Razorbacks are 2-6 in their last eight. Auburn is currently third in the SEC West, while Arkansas is seventh. The Tigers are favored by 19.5 points in the latest Arkansas vs. Auburn odds, while the over-under is set at 55.5. Before you make any Auburn vs. Arkansas picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Arkansas lost its third straight game last weekend, falling 24-20 on the road at Kentucky. RB Rakeem Boyd appeared to put the Razorbacks ahead for good with a 2-yard fourth-quarter run, but Kentucky rallied late to win. Boyd finished with 134 yards on 15 carries and two TDs -- including a 74-yard scoring run in the first quarter. Arkansas is only 3-14 in its las 17 games, and riding a 14-game losing streak to SEC teams.

Auburn is looking to rebound after coming up against Florida two weeks ago, losing 24-13. QB Bo Nix had a game to forget, as he threw three interceptions against only one touchdown. Nix has thrown for 1,125 yards and eight touchdowns against five interceptions this season. But the Tigers allow 333.2 yards per game on defense. Auburn has won five of its last six games against Arkansas, with an identical against-the-spread record against the Razorbacks.

