Auburn vs. Arkansas odds, predictions, line: 2019 college football picks from proven simulation

Teams headed in opposite directions in the Southeastern Conference square off Saturday when No. 11 Auburn travels to Fayetteville to take on Arkansas at noon ET at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The Tigers are 5-1 overall and 2-1 in SEC play, while Arkansas is 2-4 overall and 0-3 in the league. Auburn saw its' five-game winning streak snap last week at No. 10 Florida, while Arkansas has lost three straight games by a combined 15 points. Auburn has gone 6-1 against the spread in its last seven games, while Arkansas is 2-6 against the spread in its last eight games. The Tigers are favored by 19.5 points in the latest Auburn vs. Arkansas odds, while the over-under is set at 55.5 points.

Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Arkansas vs. Auburn 10,000 times and the results are in.

The model has taken into account that Auburn is playing well despite starting a true freshman in quarterback Bo Nix, who has thrown for 1,125 yards and eight touchdowns against five interceptions this season. The Tigers have gotten it done more on the ground in 2019. JaTarvious Whitlow (knee) is out for this matchup, but Auburn has other solid options such as Kam Martin in the backfield. As a team, Auburn averages 229.8 yards per game on the ground.

Arkansas coach Chad Morris has coached 18 games in Fayetteville and has yet to record an SEC victory, going 0-11 in league play. The Razorbacks give up 27.3 points and 399.8 yards per game.

Arkansas, meanwhile, lost its third straight game last weekend, falling 24-20 on the road at Kentucky. RB Rakeem Boyd appeared to put the Razorbacks ahead for good with a 2-yard fourth-quarter run, but Kentucky rallied late to win. Boyd finished with 134 yards on 15 carries and two TDs -- including a 74-yard scoring run in the first quarter. Arkansas is only 3-14 in its las 17 games, and riding a 14-game losing streak to SEC teams.

