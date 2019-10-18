Auburn vs. Arkansas: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, line, football game, kickoff time, preview
The Tigers hope to get back on track this weekend in Fayetteville
No. 11 Auburn has had two weeks to recover from a gut-wrenching loss at Florida, and hopes to get back on track against an Arkansas team that has struggled mightily in the second season of the Chad Morris era. It's a critical game for Gus Malzahn's Tigers, who can't drop a second SEC game prior to big showdowns against LSU, Georgia and Alabama later in the season.
What will happen Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville? Let's break down the matchup and make picks straight up and against the spread.
Storylines
Auburn: The Tigers will be playing their first game without No. 1 running back JaTarvious Whitlow, who injured his knee late in the loss to Florida. That will put a ton of pressure on running backs Kam Martin, Shaun Shivers and potentially freshman D.J. Williams -- none of whom have been No. 1 running backs at Auburn. Quarterback Bo Nix struggled against the stout Gators secondary, so it will be interesting to see how he reacts after getting two weeks to prepare for a Hogs secondary that has given up 7.2 yards per attempt this season (10th in the SEC). The defense has made a living stuffing the run. They've given up just 3.25 yards per attempt, and aside from the Florida game, have had a ton of success making teams one-dimensional.
Arkansas: Raise your hand if you knew that Razorbacks running back Rakeem Boyd is the SEC's leading rusher at 102.83 yards per game. Put your hand down ... no you didn't. When you factor in the Hogs' season-long quarterback woes, that is staggering stat. If you're looking for a fun matchup in this one, it'll be Boyd vs. the Tigers front seven and defensive coordinator Kevin Steele. If Auburn wins, it'll be on either Ben Hicks or Nick Starkel -- both of whom are getting first-team snaps for the Razorbacks -- to win this one through the air.
Viewing information
Date: Saturday, Oct. 19 | Time: Noon ET
Location: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium -- Fayetteville, Arkansas
TV: SEC Network | Live stream: WatchESPN.com
Game prediction, picks
It's going to be nearly impossible for Arkansas to put together consistent drives against this defense, so as long as Auburn's offense doesn't make game-changing mistakes, the Tigers should cruise. But will they cover? Last week was the perfect time for Malzahn to get a bye week because it will allow him to build off of the successes and failures of his freshman quarterback Nix. The Tigers will come out with a rejuvenated passing attack, Nix will pick up some of the slack on the ground and lead his team to a 20-plus point win. Pick: Auburn (-19.5)
