The Baylor Bears host the Auburn Tigers in a Week 1 showdown during the college football schedule on Friday. Auburn went 5-7 last season, which was its fourth straight losing season. Meanwhile, Baylor was 8-5 during the 2024 season. The Bears played LSU in the Kinder's Texas Bowl, but fell 44-31.

Kickoff from McLane Stadium in Waco is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Tigers are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Auburn vs. Baylor odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 58.5 in the latest CFB odds. Before making any Auburn vs. Baylor picks, make sure you check out the picks from the SportsLine projection model. New users at bet365 can get $200 in bonus bets instantly with the latest bet365 bonus code for Friday's game:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and was a profitable 27-16 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks in 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Here are SportsLine model's best bets for Auburn vs. Baylor on Friday:

Auburn -2.5

Under 58.5

Auburn -2.5

Both of these teams have multiple starters returning for the 2025 season. Auburn has 11 total starters coming back, while Baylor has 13, including starting quarterback Sawyer Robertson. Last season, the Tigers went 3-1 against the spread in non-conference games and 6-6 ATS in all games. Auburn receiver Cam Coleman had 37 grabs for 598 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 2024 and will be one of their top targets this season. As for Baylor, Robertson threw for 3,071 passing yards with 28 passing touchdowns and eight interceptions. Nonetheless, the SportsLine model is projecting Auburn to cover the spread in well over 50% of simulations.

Under 58.5

The Tigers' offense ranked 93rd in the FBS in scoring offense last season with 23.6 points per game. They hit the Under in seven of their 12 games. Jackson Arnold transferred from Oklahoma but has 1,421 passing yards and 12 touchdowns in his career. He is playing with these guys for the first time, so there will be growing pains. Baylor's offense was productive last season, as they averaged 34.3 points, yet they hit the Under in the first three weeks of the 2024 season. The model is projecting the Under to hit in 60% of the simulations.

Want more college football picks for Week 1?

You've seen the model's top Baylor vs. Auburn picks for Week 1. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 1 CFB game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.

Want more from SportsLine? See the top Week 1 college football picks from college football expert Bruce Marshall, who is on a 56-34-3 roll (+1833) on his last 93 CFB ATS picks.