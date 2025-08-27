Auburn travels to face off against Baylor in a pivotal Week 1 matchup at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. The Tigers are suffering through one of the worst stretches in program history after posting four straight losing seasons for the first time since 1950. Before the 2022 season, the Tigers had made a bowl game every year since 2013.

Baylor coach Dave Aranda was on one of the hottest seats in the country last season, but came through with a six-game winning streak to end Big 12 play. The Bears finished within one game of first place in the Big 12 and have high expectations are entering the conference title race. The Bears play both Auburn and SMU in a difficult nonconference stretch.

The Tigers and Bears have only played four times in program history, and never in the last 40 years. Baylor holds a 2-1-1 all-time series lead, including a 15-14 victory over the Tigers in 1976. However, this game will have far higher stakes.

Auburn vs. Baylor: Need to know

Major implications: Auburn and Baylor both desperately need to win this game to put together the seasons each hopes to have in 2025. The Tigers want to break through the struggles and get back into national contention. Losing against a Big 12 team in Week 1 would be a damper. Baylor is trying to rebuild its brand on the national stage in front of a home crowd. Losing could create serious issues for the Bears' push into the rankings, not just short-term but long-term.

Newcomer vs. veteran: Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson was one of the breakout players of 2024 and ranks as the top returning quarterback in QBR. He threw for more than 3,000 yards and 28 touchdowns despite not taking over full time until Big 12 play. On the other side, Jackson Arnold comes into Auburn as an inconsistent product. He struggled and was ultimately benched at Oklahoma, while averaging a paltry 5.8 yards per attempt. Auburn needs more.

Best on worst: Auburn has one massive advantage against the Bears that could prove definitive -- the receivers. The Tigers have a top-three unit in the country and face a Baylor secondary that had major issues last season. Projected starter Carl Williams is ruled as doubtful for the matchup, meaning that the Bears could lean on newcomers at the position. Watch out for the big play; receivers Cam Coleman and Eric Singleton are likely to hit on a few shots.

How to watch Auburn vs. Baylor live

Date: Friday, Aug. 29 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas

TV: Channel | Live stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

Auburn vs. Baylor prediction, picks

The stakes could not be higher for both of these programs as Hugh Freeze tries to get off the hot seat, and Dave Aranda attempts to elevate his program. The Tigers will hit on a handful of deep shots against a struggling Baylor secondary, but the Bears will prove to be the more consistent down-to-down team. Led by a strong day from running back Bryson Washington, the Bears will hold on as home underdogs. Pick: Baylor +2.5

