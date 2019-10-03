Auburn vs. Florida odds, line: 2019 college football picks, predictions from model on 52-34 roll

A pair of 5-0 SEC powers will have plenty on the line when the No. 7 Auburn Tigers visit The Swamp to face the 10th-ranked Florida Gators on Saturday. Florida's passing offense was dialed in last week in a 38-0 warm-up victory against Towson, while Auburn walloped Mississippi State, 56-23. The offenses get the headlines, but the defenses on both sides are loaded with talent and will have plenty to say about the outcome. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET in Gainesville on CBS. The Tigers are 2.5-point favorites after the line opened at a field goal, while the over-under is 48.5 in the latest Auburn vs. Florida odds. Before you finalize any Florida vs. Auburn picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows Auburn freshman quarterback Bo Nix is coming off his best game as the starter, throwing for 335 yards last week. He hooked up with receiver Seth Williams eight times for 161 yards and two touchdowns. The Tigers also have balance, with JaTarvious Whitlow rushing for 463 yards, a 5.0-yard average, and seven scores this season. Nix is the second-leading rusher with 173 yards.

The Tigers' defense, which has allowed 17.2 points per game, is seventh in the nation with 45 tackles for loss, including 13 sacks. The front line is fearsome, with Tyrone Truesdell leading the way with three sacks, while fellow defensive tackle Derrick Brown, a preseason All-American, has two. The Tigers have just one interception, but they have batted down 17 passes and allow just 225 passing yards per game. The Tigers are 4-0 against the spread in the past four head-to-head meetings and have won the last three straight-up.

But just because the Tigers have a championship-caliber defense doesn't mean they'll cover the spread on Saturday.

Florida's offense is clicking under new signal-caller Kyle Trask, who took over in the fourth quarter against Kentucky and has started the past two games, throwing for 647 yards and five TDs. He connected on 15 consecutive passes to start last week's game and has completed 77.3 percent of his passes overall. The Gators boast one of the deepest talent pools at receiver in the nation, with Van Jefferson leading the way with 18 catches for 248 yards and two touchdowns.

The Gators rank 17th in the nation in total defense, are tied for second with 24 sacks and are tied for the top spot with nine interceptions. The Gators allow only 281.2 yards and 8.8 points per game. Linebacker Jonathan Greenard has been a force, posting four sacks, an interception and a forced fumble. Six defensive backs have posted an interception this season.

