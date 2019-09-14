Auburn vs. Kent State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

No. 8 Auburn (home) vs. Kent State (away)

Current Records: Auburn 2-0-0; Kent State 1-1-0

What to Know

Kent State fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the spread is decidedely against them. They will square off against Auburn on the road at 7 p.m. ET at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The Golden Flashes took an ego-bruising defeat against Arizona State next month, but they kept their chin up and bounced back last Saturday. Kent State came out on top in a nail-biter against Kennesaw State, sneaking past 26-23. QB Dustin Crum did work as he accumulated 192 passing yards and punched in 1 rushing TD. Crum didn't help his team much against Arizona State, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Auburn didn't have too much trouble with Tulane as they won 24-6. The success made it back-to-back wins for Auburn.

Their wins bumped Kent State to 1-1 and Auburn to 2-0. The Golden Flashes rank 16th in the league when it comes to sacks, with 7 on the season. As for the Tigers, they enter the contest with only 1 passing touchdown allowed, good for 14th best in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Alabama

Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 35.5 point favorite against the Golden Flashes.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 35 point favorite.

Over/Under: 54

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

Weather

The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 90 degrees.