Auburn vs. Kent State odds: 2019 Week 3 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

The No. 8 Auburn Tigers will take on the Kent State Golden Flashes at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Kent State and Auburn gave bettors opposite outcomes in their past games. The Golden Flashes failed to cover their 4.5-point spread in a 26-23 victory over FCS-level Kennesaw State. The Tigers managed to cover the 16.5-point spread in a sloppy win over Tulane. The Tigers are favored by 35.5 points in the latest Auburn vs. Kent State odds, while the over-under is set at 54.

The model has taken into account that the Tigers had an extremely impressive Week 1 over Oregon on a neutral field in Arlington, Tex. Auburn trailed almost the entire game before a late touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Bo Nix to Seth Williams put the Tigers up with :09 remaining.

Nix, the son of former Auburn quarterback Patrick Nix, has completed just 47.1 percent of his passes thus far, but has made some timely plays to help the Tigers to a 2-0 start. Running back JaTarvious Whitlow (47/206/1) is off to a strong start this season.

The Golden Flashes, meanwhile, were blown out in their season opener against Arizona State, but got in the win column against Kennesaw State last week. Quarterback Dustin Crum threw for 192 yards and added a rushing touchdown. He'll need to find some success against an Auburn defense that has given up just one passing touchdown this season. Kent State has been solid on the defensive line, posting seven sacks thus far. If they can create some pressure on Nix, Kent State has a great chance to get the cover.

