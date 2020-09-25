A pair of ranked SEC teams kick off their seasons when the No. 23 Kentucky Wildcats visit the No. 8 Auburn Tigers on Saturday. Auburn is coming off a 9-4 season overall and a third-place finish in the SEC West at 5-3. The Wildcats, meanwhile, tied for fourth with Missouri and South Carolina at 3-5 in the SEC East and were 8-5 overall. This is the first of 10 games for both teams, all against SEC opponents.

Kickoff from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., is set for noon ET. Auburn leads the all-time series 26-6-1, including a 12-2 mark on its home field. The Tigers are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Kentucky vs. Auburn odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 49.5.

Kentucky vs. Auburn spread: Auburn -7.5

Kentucky vs. Auburn over-under: 49.5 points

Kentucky vs. Auburn money line: Kentucky +250, Auburn -300

UK: The Wildcats are 5-2 in season openers under coach Mark Stoops

AU: QB Bo Nix has thrown 191 consecutive pass attempts without an interception

Why Auburn can cover

The Tigers are 98-27-2 (.779) all-time in season openers, and have won 12 of their past 14. Nix, a sophomore, was SEC Freshman of the Year in 2019 after completing 217-of-377 passes for 2,542 yards and 16 touchdowns, all school freshman records. He was intercepted six times, but rushed for an additional 313 yards and seven scores. He was the first true freshman to start at quarterback for the Tigers since 1946.

Also leading the offense is junior running back Shaun Shivers, who has worked his way up the depth chart and is now considered the Tigers' top back. Last season he was the team's fifth-leading rusher, carrying 55 times for 286 yards and three TDs. He rushed for 102 yards on 12 carries against Kent State and had a 6-yard TD run at Arkansas, among his many highlights. As a true freshman, he was in the tailback rotation and rushed for 371 yards on 70 carries with three scores.

Why Kentucky can cover

The Wildcats also have had a lot of success in season openers, going 88-36-5, and have won 10 of their last 13, including the last three. Senior Terry Wilson tops the depth chart at quarterback and was the third-leading passer for the Wildcats a year ago. Wilson completed 33-of-52 passes for 360 yards and two TDs.

Senior Asim Rose is Kentucky's top returning back after finishing second on the team in rushing a year ago. Rose carried 149 times for 826 yards and had six touchdowns. He also had 11 receptions for 67 yards. Rose became the 37th player in school history to reach 1,000 career yards and now has 1,305 for his career, which ranks 28th on the Wildcats' all-time list.

