LSU and Auburn will meet in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium down on the Plains. For the first time since 1999 neither version of the Tigers are coming in to the contest ranked in the AP Top 25. LSU has won the last three matchups in this SEC West rivalry and seven of the last nine.

LSU will roll into this game after an emphatic win over South Carolina in Week 8. Freshman quarterback TJ Finley shined in place of Myles Brennan, who sat out of the win with an upper-body injury suffered against Missouri. Brennan has been practicing this week, but his status for Saturday afternoon is still up in the air.

Auburn escaped Ole Miss last weekend 35-28 thanks to a touchdown from Bo Nix to Seth Williams with under two minutes to play. The offense seemed to find an identity with true freshman running back Tank Bigsby, who had 24 carries for 129 yards.

Let's break down the matchup and make picks straight up and against the spread. You can also find out how to watch live on CBS below, and you can follow the LSU vs. Auburn game live. Odds via William Hill Sportsbook

Storylines

LSU: All eyes will be on the quarterback spot, but the real news coming out of last week's win is the secondary. The Tigers held the Gamecocks to just 12-of-22 passing, and quarterback Collin Hill struggled to get the offense clicking. They had seven tackles for loss and five sacks, which routinely left the Gamecocks fighting an uphill battle.

The offense has been just fine no matter who's taking the snaps. Wide receiver Terrace Marshall has two or more touchdown receptions in each of the first four games of the season, and Tyrion Davis-Price rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown last week. If Brennan gets the start, expect the offense to take on the look and feel that we have become accustomed to seeing in the new-look LSU system. If it's Finley take the snaps, offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger could get more creative with the running attack knowing that the kid has a game under his belt.

Auburn: The offense took on more of an old school turn last week with Bigsby and Nix using more zone-read variations than in previous games. That's important because it is clear that Nix has been rattled in the pocket thanks to an ineffective offensive line. That has led to him bailing the pocket early and an inability to work off play-action. The offensive line seemed more comfortable last week with the increased focus on the running game.

The defense has been solid, especially in passing situations. Neither South Carolina nor Ole Miss topped the 200-yard mark through the air, and the Tigers have forced three picks over that same span. Getting pressure on the LSU quarterback and letting the back end of the defense cook will go a long way toward Auburn springing the upset.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 31 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

OTT: CBS Sports App (Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast)

Game prediction, picks

I'll take LSU to win and cover. The offense is good enough to put pressure on coach Gus Malzahn and offensive coordinator Chad Morris to panic and get away from the running game. If and when that happens, it'll be lights out for Auburn. Some of Nix's success this year has been thanks to Seth Williams catching desperation heaves. That is simply not sustainable. Nix will make several mistakes in the fourth quarter for LSU to pull away late. Pick: LSU (-3)

What picks can you make with confidence this week, and which underdog will pull off a shocking upset? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams will win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned nearly $4,000 in profit over the past four-plus seasons.