The Auburn Tigers will look to snap a three-game losing streak in bowl games when they take on the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday in the 2023 Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tenn. The Tigers (6-6, 3-5 SEC), who last won a bowl game in 2018 with a 63-14 win over Purdue at the Music City Bowl, are 24-20-2 in previous bowl games. The Terrapins (7-5, 4-5 Big Ten), who are looking to win their third consecutive bowl game, defeated North Carolina State 16-12 in last year's Duke's Mayo Bowl. Maryland is 13-14-2 all-time in bowl games.

Kickoff from Nissan Stadium is set for 2 p.m. ET. Auburn is averaging 27.3 points per game this season, 66th-best in the country, while Maryland is averaging 29.6 points, 53rd-best. The Tigers are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Auburn vs. Maryland odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over-under for total points scored is 47.5.

Here are the FBS college football lines and trends for Maryland vs. Auburn:

Auburn vs. Maryland spread: Auburn -6.5

Auburn vs. Maryland over/under: 47.5 points

Auburn vs. Maryland money line: Maryland +205, Auburn -254

AUB: The Tigers have hit the first quarter game total over in 7 of their last 8 games (+5.95 Units)

MD: The Terrapins were 6-6 ATS this season but have covered in three straight

Why Auburn can cover

Among the weapons on offense for Auburn is junior tight end Rivaldo Fairweather. The Florida International transfer has a career-high 33 receptions in his first season at Auburn. The 33 catches tied the single-season tight end record for receptions set in 2021 by John Samuel Shenker. Fairweather has 349 receiving yards (10.6 average) and six touchdowns, including a long of 53 yards. In a 48-10 win at Arkansas, he caught three passes for 28 yards, including two for touchdowns.

Sophomore wide receiver Jay Fair has also had a solid season for the Tigers. He has 30 receptions for 300 yards and two touchdowns. With touchdown catches in the first two games of the season, Fair was the first Auburn player with TD receptions in back-to-back games in two years. Fair had seven receptions for 93 yards against Samford, with a long of 36 yards, all career bests. The seven catches were the most by an Auburn player since Shedrick Jackson at South Carolina in 2021. See which team to pick here.

Why Maryland can cover

With redshirt senior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa opting out of the bowl, backup Billy Edwards Jr. will get the start in his place. Despite limited action, he rushed for six touchdowns on 16 carries this year. Three of those came in a 31-24 loss to Big Ten champion Michigan. Edwards became the first Terps quarterback with three rushing touchdowns in a game since C.J. Brown had three against James Madison on Aug. 30, 2014. He became the third FBS player over the past 25 seasons to record at least three rushing touchdowns on four or fewer rushes and three or fewer rushing yards in a single game.

Looking to lead Maryland's ground attack will be sophomore running back Roman Hemby. In his third year with the program, he led the Terrapins in rushing with 663 yards on 135 carries (4.9 average) and four touchdowns. He had a 100-yard rushing game at Rutgers on Nov. 25 with 113 yards on 15 carries, while catching a 17-yard touchdown to put the Terps up 21-3 in the second quarter. Hemby also ran for 35 yards and caught three passes for 28 yards against Michigan on Nov. 18. See which team to pick here.

