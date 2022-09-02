Who's Playing

Mercer @ Auburn

Last Season Records: Auburn 6-7; Mercer 7-3

What to Know

The Auburn Tigers will play against a Division II opponent, the Mercer Bears, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers struggled last season, ending up 6-7.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN Plus
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Auburn won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.

  • Sep 16, 2017 - Auburn 24 vs. Mercer 10