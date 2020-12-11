The Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers are set to square off in a SEC matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. The Bulldogs are 2-6 overall and 1-2 at home, while Auburn is 5-4 overall and 1-3 on the road. Mississippi State limps into Saturday's contest having lost six of its last seven games. The Bulldogs are averaging 348.1 yards per game on offense this season. Auburn, meanwhile, averages 167.1 rushing yards per game, but the Tigers have lost each of their last two outings.

Mississippi State vs. Auburn spread: Mississippi State +6.5

Mississippi State vs. Auburn over-under: 49 points

Mississippi State vs. Auburn money line: Mississippi State +200, Auburn -240

What you need to know about Mississippi State

Mississippi State came up short against the Ole Miss Rebels two weeks ago, falling 31-24. A silver lining for MSU was the play of QB Will Rogers, who passed for three TDs and 440 yards on 61 attempts. The Bulldogs are averaging 324.4 passing yards per game this season. Rogers enters Saturday's showdown having thrown for 330 or more yards in each of his last two starts.

The Bulldogs are just 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games. However, MSU is 8-4 ATS in its last 12 games played in December. In addition, the Bulldogs feature a ferocious front four on the defensive side of the ball, giving up just 116.8 rushing yards per game, which ranks fourth in the SEC.

What you need to know about Auburn

Meanwhile, Auburn entered its contest against the Texas A&M Aggies last week without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Auburn took a 31-20 hit to the loss column. The losing side was boosted by QB Bo Nix, who accumulated 144 passing yards in addition to rushing for two TDs and 49 yards. Nix, who's averaging 3.6 yards per carry this season, has scored at least one rushing touchdown in four of his last five games.

Despite losing their last two games, the Tigers have dominated this rivalry over the years. In fact, Auburn is 14-5 in its last 19 games against Mississippi State. The Tigers are also 14-5 against the spread in their last 19 games when playing as the favorite.

