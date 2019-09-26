Auburn vs. Mississippi State odds, predictions, line: 2019 college football picks from model on 42-18 roll

No. 7 Auburn looks to build on last week's conference victory when it hosts Mississippi State in an SEC West battle on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers are coming off their second win against a ranked team this season after beating then-No.17 Texas A&M by eight on the road. Mississippi State knocked off Kentucky 28-13 behind freshman quarterback Garrett Shrader. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Tigers are favored by 10 in the latest Mississippi State vs. Auburn odds, and the over-under for total points scored is 47. Before you make your Auburn vs. Mississippi State picks, you need to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows the Tigers are led by true freshman quarterback Bo Nix, who is completing only 53.8 percent of his passes but has 645 yards with five touchdowns. Nix beat out fellow freshman Joey Gatewood, who also is getting a fair share of touches. He rushed for 102 yards in a victory against Kent State and threw his first touchdown pass in last week's victory. He also has rushed for three touchdowns. Sophomore running back JaTarvious Whitlow balances out the attack with 408 yards (13th in the nation) and four touchdowns.

The Tigers' defense is allowing a scant 15.8 points per game and has 11 sacks, led by linemen Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson. Safety Jeremiah Dinson is making plays all over the field, leading the team with 30 tackles.

But just because the Tigers have been strong on both sides of the ball doesn't mean they will cover the Mississippi State vs. Auburn spread on Saturday.

The Bulldogs will rely on junior running back Kylin Hill, who is third in the nation in rushing at 551 yards. Shrader can make an impact with his legs as well, with 125 yards on 11 carries last week. Shrader also passed for 180 yards against Kentucky.

The Bulldogs' defense has four sacks, including two from safety Brian Cole, and Nix has been sacked four times this season. Safety is a strength of the defense, with Jaquarius Landrews leading in tackles with 31 and C.J. Morgan adding 28. The Bulldogs are 3-3 against the Tigers in the Gus Malzahn era and 5-2 against the spread in the last seven in the series.

