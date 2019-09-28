Auburn vs. Mississippi State odds, predictions, line: 2019 college football picks from proven model on 42-18 roll

No. 7 Auburn tries to keep things rolling at the top of the SEC West when it hosts Mississippi State on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers are built on solid defense and have a pair of freshman quarterbacks who can make a difference, and they are coming off a huge victory on the road last week, beating then-No.17 Texas A&M 28-20. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Tigers are favored by 8.5 in the latest Auburn vs. Mississippi State odds, and the over-under for total points scored is set at 46.5. Before you make your Auburn vs. Mississippi State picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, it has broken down Mississippi State vs. Auburn 10,000 times, and the results are in. We can tell you it's leaning under

The Tigers defense allows 316.8 yards per game, led by a stout defensive line. Senior defensive tackle Derrick Brown was a one-man wrecking crew last week, with two sacks, a forced fumble and two passes batted down to earn SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors. That accolade went to fellow senior Marlon Davidson, who leads the team with 2.5 sacks, the previous two weeks. The Tigers have 11 sacks this season.

The Tigers like to spread the ball around behind freshman quarterback Bo Nix, with Eli Stove serving as his safety net with 17 receptions for 150 yards. Seth Williams is averaging 14.2 yards on his nine catches, and he had four for 47 yards and a TD in last week's win despite a shoulder injury that continues to linger. Three other receivers average more than 14 yards per catch. Auburn also has a strong stable of running backs, led by JaTarvious Whitlow with 408 rushing yards, and he is complemented by Shaun Shivers (122 yards) and Kam Martin (114). Backup quarterback Joey Gatewood has run for 124 yards and three TDs.

The Tigers are 24-3 when they are ranked in the Top 25 and facing an unranked Mississippi State team in the series, which they lead overall 60-29-3.

But just because the Tigers have been strong on both sides of the ball doesn't mean they will cover the Auburn vs, Mississippi State spread on Saturday.

The Bulldogs will rely on junior running back Kylin Hill, who is third in the nation in rushing at 551 yards. Quarterback Garrett Shrader can make an impact with his legs as well, with 125 yards on 11 carries last week. Shrader also passed for 180 yards against Kentucky.

The Bulldogs defense has four sacks, including two from safety Brian Cole, and Nix has been sacked four times this season. Safety is a strength of the defense, with Jaquarius Landrews leading in tackles with 31 and C.J. Morgan adding 28. The Bulldogs are 3-3 against the Tigers in the Gus Malzahn era and 5-2 against the spread in the last seven in the series.

