Auburn vs. Mississippi State: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

No. 8 Auburn will head to the land of the cowbell Saturday night in a critical SEC West battle against a reeling Mississippi State team. The Tigers clogged through a sluggish win Saturday night in a rain-delayed win over Southern Miss, one week after their offense looked less-than-stellar in a win over Arkansas. They've barely looked like a top 25 team of late, yet have a nice little No. 8 next to their name and are the top-ranked one-loss team in the country.

The Bulldogs are reeling after two straight losses (Kentucky, Florida) in which the offense managed just 201 and 202 total yards, respectively. With Alabama, LSU and Texas A&M on the schedule, a loss to the Tigers could put a bowl game in doubt in Joe Moorhead's first season in Starkville. Let's preview the big SEC West matchup.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 6 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Davis Wade Stadium -- Starkville, Mississippi

TV: ESPN2 | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

Auburn: The Tigers offensive line has been atrocious in every game they played against FBS teams, which is the biggest reason why the rushing game has struggled to get going and quarterback Jarrett Stidham has been indecisive in the pocket. If the Tigers intend to stay in the SEC West and College Football Playoff race, that is the one thing that has to improve. The problem in this matchup is a fearsome Mississippi State rushing defense is giving up just 3.29 yards per play. Defensively, the Tigers have been solid all year, and are No. 2 in the SEC with 44 tackles for loss.

Mississippi State: Quarterback Nick Fitzgerald has struggled against Power Five opponents this year, completing just 44.7 percent of his passes for 397 yards, 4.7 yards per attempt, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Despite the absence of a downfield threat, running backs Kylin Hill and Aeris Williams have led a rushing attack that's averaging a league-best 5.98 yards per attempt. That rushing attack has struggled in the two losses, though, when the Bulldogs managed just 56 and 104 yards against Kentucky and Florida, respectively.

Game prediction, picks

There's no doubt about the style of this game. It will be an old-school, sloppy, defensive slugfest. The question is, which team "slugs" harder. The Tigers defense -- particularly the front seven that includes defensive tackle Derrick Brown and linebacker Deshaun Davis -- is more likely to get in the backfield and rattle Fitzgerald. It won't be the disastrous 3-2 game between these two teams from 2008, but -- like that game -- the two defenses will shine and the Tigers will find just enough offense to escape with a win. Pick: Auburn (-3.5)

